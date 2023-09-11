Soifuaga A'ai

Le Aofa'i ole Eclipse o le 2024: Ose Mea Mata'ina Fa'apitoa Fa'atonu i Erie, Penisilevania

Robert Andrew

Setema 11, 2023
The total eclipse of 2024 is an extraordinary astronomical phenomenon that will captivate the region and offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience. While the Pittsburgh area will witness a partial eclipse, those seeking to immerse themselves in complete darkness will want to venture north on I-79 to Erie, Pennsylvania. As the only major city in Pennsylvania in the path of totality, Erie is preparing for a massive influx of visitors ranging from 65,000 to 250,000 people.

To accommodate the surge in tourists, various accommodations in Erie such as hotels, bed and breakfasts, and campgrounds are already sold out. The city is embracing the eclipse weekend by organizing a range of events. The Erie Maritime Museum, Lake Erie wine country, and the Lake Erie Speedway are planning activities to celebrate this celestial event.

Chris Temple, representative of VisitErie.com, highlights that parking lot parties and rooftop gatherings will offer unparalleled opportunities to witness the transition from day to night. Temple emphasizes the importance of planning ahead and recommends making arrangements well in advance to ensure a seamless experience for families.

During the eclipse, which will occur on Monday, April 8, 2023, the total darkness will last for three minutes and 40 seconds. To ensure the safety of drivers, signs will be placed along I-79 and I-90 to warn of the sudden darkness and mitigate potential accidents.

Erie has created a dedicated website, providing comprehensive information and resources for those interested in the eclipse, including accommodation options. This celestial event offers a rare chance for people to observe the stars and marvel at the wonders of the universe.

