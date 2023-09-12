Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Mea Fa'aeletonika Fou mo le Telescope Telescope Leitio Tele a le Lalolagi e sili atu le filemu nai lo le telefoni feavea'i i luga o le masina

ByMampho Brescia

Setema 12, 2023
The Square Kilometer Array (SKA) Low frequency telescope, currently under construction in Western Australia, is set to become the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope. However, its sensitivity also makes it vulnerable to interference from human-made sources of radio waves. To combat this issue, engineers at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) have developed new electronic devices called SMART boxes.

The SMART boxes are designed to power the antennas of the SKA Low telescope without emitting significant electromagnetic radiation. Made from radio-quiet components and encased in special wrapping, these devices emit even less radiation than a mobile phone placed on the surface of the moon. This level of radio quietness is crucial in reducing interference and ensuring the telescope’s ability to detect faint radio signals from the far reaches of the universe.

The construction of the SKA telescope began in December 2022 after decades of preparations. The project includes two telescope sites, with Western Australia focusing on radio waves with the lowest frequencies and South Africa handling longer wavelengths. Once completed, the SKA telescope will revolutionize our understanding of the universe and enable the study of its evolution and mysterious phenomena in unprecedented detail.

To protect the sensitive antennas from interference, a radio-quiet zone surrounds the telescope, imposing strict controls on the use of mobile phones and radio transmitters. Additionally, the development of these low-radiation electronic devices by ICRAR will ensure the observatory site remains free from potential internal interference.

The SKA telescope represents a significant milestone in radio astronomy and will provide valuable insights into the cosmos. Its immense sensitivity and advanced technology will allow astronomers to observe radio waves escaping from obscured regions, unveiling hidden aspects of the universe and enhancing our scientific knowledge.

punaoa:
– Space.com article: “New Electronic Devices for World’s Largest Radio Telescope are Quieter than a Mobile Phone on the Moon”
– Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO) website: https://www.skatelescope.org/

