Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Fa'atimu Fou Meteor e fa'amalamalama ai le lagi o Peretania

ByMampho Brescia

Oketopa 6, 2023
Fa'atimu Fou Meteor e fa'amalamalama ai le lagi o Peretania

A new meteor shower is set to illuminate the night skies over the United Kingdom in the coming days. The annual Draconid meteor shower, caused by the Earth passing through the debris of comet 21P/ Giacobini-Zinner, will bring shooting stars streaking across the sky.

If you are an enthusiast hoping to witness this spectacular event, make sure to turn your gaze skyward from Friday night, October 6th, to Tuesday, October 10th. The meteor shower is expected to reach its peak between Sunday, October 8th, and Monday, October 9th, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The visibility of shooting stars during the meteor shower will depend on which part of the comet’s trail Earth traverses. The quantity and intensity of the meteor shower will vary, so it is recommended to choose a dark location away from city lights for the best viewing experience.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through debris left behind by a comet or asteroid. As these small particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, creating the brilliant streaks of light we call shooting stars.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to witness this celestial spectacle, as the Draconid meteor shower illuminates the skies over the UK. It’s a fascinating reminder of the vastness and beauty of our universe.

punaoa:
– Fetu i Aso Taitasi
– Royal Observatory Greenwich

By Mampho Brescia

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Chandrayaan-4 Misiona: ISRO's Next Lunar Endeavor

Oketopa 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Fa'aosoina Tuaoi o Mea Fa'ainisinia Laiti ma Fa'atonu Fa'atonu

Oketopa 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Le Sa'o o Fa'ata'ita'iga Suavai OPC ma OPC3 i le Va'aiga Va'aiga Suavai

Oketopa 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ua e misia

saienisi

Chandrayaan-4 Misiona: ISRO's Next Lunar Endeavor

Oketopa 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Fa'aosoina Tuaoi o Mea Fa'ainisinia Laiti ma Fa'atonu Fa'atonu

Oketopa 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Le Sa'o o Fa'ata'ita'iga Suavai OPC ma OPC3 i le Va'aiga Va'aiga Suavai

Oketopa 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Galactic Neighbors: NGC 3558 ma le LEDA 83465

Oketopa 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga