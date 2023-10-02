O Uila i luga o Venus atonu e itiiti ifo le masani nai lo le mea na manatu muamua, o loʻo fautua mai ai suʻesuʻega fou

Space physicists at CU Boulder have conducted research that sheds new light on the debate surrounding lightning on Venus. The team’s findings indicate that lightning strikes on Venus are likely much rarer than previously believed.

Venus, often regarded as one of the most inhospitable planets in the solar system, has a thick, acidic cloud cover that makes it difficult to study. In order to explore this extreme environment, researchers utilized data from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, which was not originally intended for studying Venus. During a flyby of the planet in February 2021, the probe detected “whistler waves,” energy pulses that are typically associated with lightning on Earth. However, the team’s analysis revealed that these whistler waves on Venus may be caused by disturbances in the planet’s weak magnetic fields, rather than by lightning strikes.

This research supports previous studies that also failed to detect radio waves generated by lightning on Venus. Despite decades of debate among scientists, the true nature of these whistler waves and their origin on Venus remains uncertain. The researchers plan to conduct further analysis during future flybys of Venus in order to conclusively determine if lightning is responsible for the whistler waves or if another phenomenon is at play.

These new findings highlight just how little we know about our neighboring planet. With each new scientific instrument that reaches Venus, researchers have a precious opportunity to learn more about this mysterious and hostile environment.

Source: CU Boulder (no URL)

Faʻamatalaga:

– Lightning: A sudden electrostatic discharge that occurs during a thunderstorm, resulting in the emission of light and heat. It is caused by the separation of positive and negative charges within a cloud or between a cloud and the ground.

– Whistler Waves: Pulsations in the Earth’s magnetic field caused by lightning discharges in the atmosphere. They are named after the audible whistling sound they produce when received on early radio receivers.

– Magnetic Reconnection: A process in which magnetic field lines come apart and then snap back together, releasing energy. It occurs in plasmas, such as those found in space environments.