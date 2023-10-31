The Magnetic “Bones” of Pulsar Wind Nebula MSH 15-52

Astronomers have made a remarkable discovery about the magnetic field dynamics of the pulsar wind nebula MSH 15-52, thanks to data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) telescope. The composite image created from these data reveals the magnetic “bones” of this fascinating structure.

Pulsars, which are rotating neutron stars with strong magnetic fields, offer unique conditions for studying extreme physics. They can generate jets of matter and antimatter, as well as intense winds, that form pulsar wind nebulae. MSH 15-52, also known as the “Hand in Space,” is one such nebula that resembles a human hand.

By combining Chandra’s X-ray data with IXPE’s observations, astronomers have obtained the first map of the magnetic field within the nebula. This map provides valuable insight into the polarization of X-rays and reveals the orientation of the electric field, determined by the magnetic field of the pulsar. The high level of polarization suggests a remarkably straight and uniform magnetic field in certain regions of the nebula.

The composite image showcases the different energy levels of X-rays. Chandra’s data, shown in orange, green, and blue, highlight the low and high-energy X-rays. The purple hue represents the IXPE observations, while the red and blue colors indicate infrared data from the Dark Energy Camera Plane Survey.

Notably, the IXPE data shows a bright X-ray jet emanating from the pulsar into the “wrist” region. At the start of the jet, the polarization is low due to a turbulent area with complex and tangled magnetic fields. As the jet progresses, the magnetic field lines straighten out and become more uniform, resulting in a significant increase in polarization.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the magnetic structure of pulsar wind nebulae and contributes to our understanding of the extreme phenomena that occur within them. By unraveling the “bones” of MSH 15-52, astronomers are delving deeper into the mysteries of these captivating cosmic objects.

FAQ:

Q: O le a le pulsars?

A: Pulsars are rotating neutron stars with strong magnetic fields that emit regular pulses of radiation.

Q: O le a le pulsar wind nebula?

A: Pulsar wind nebulae are clouds of energetic particles blown away from dead, collapsed stars.

Q: What is the significance of the magnetic field map in MSH 15-52?

A: The magnetic field map provides insight into the polarization of X-rays and reveals the orientation of the electric field within the nebula.

Q: Why is the high level of polarization significant?

A: The high level of polarization suggests a remarkably straight and uniform magnetic field in certain regions of the pulsar wind nebula.

Q: What is the “Hand in Space”?

A: The “Hand in Space” refers to the pulsar wind nebula MSH 15-52, which resembles a human hand.