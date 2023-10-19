Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Ose Kometa Mata'utia Ma'ale'ale E Pa mo le Taimi Lona Lua

ByRobert Andrew

Oketopa 19, 2023
A cryovolcanic comet named 12P/Pons-Brooks, which is approximately the size of a small city, has recently experienced its second major eruption in just four months. These eruptions resemble gigantic horns and are accompanied by the release of ice and gas.

As a cryovolcanic comet, 12P/Pons-Brooks has a solid nucleus with a diameter of about 30 kilometers. This nucleus is made up of a mixture of ice, dust, and gas known as cryomagma. Surrounding the nucleus is a fuzzy cloud of gas called a coma, which leaks out from the comet’s interior.

The eruptions of 12P/Pons-Brooks occur when solar radiation heats the comet’s core, causing increased pressure and violent explosions. This results in icy material being shot into space through cracks in the nucleus’s shell.

Astronomers from the British Astronomical Association (BAA) observed an outburst from 12P/Pons-Brooks on October 5. The comet became significantly brighter due to the enhanced reflection of light from its expanded coma. In the following days, the coma further expanded and formed its distinct “horns.”

The peculiar shape of the comet’s coma is attributed to irregularities in the nucleus. As gas flows away from the comet, it interacts with protrusions on the nucleus, shaping the coma in unique and noticeable ways.

Currently, 12P/Pons-Brooks is moving towards the inner solar system, with its closest approach to Earth scheduled for April 21, 2024. It will be visible to the naked eye before being propelled to the outer solar system and becoming invisible until 2095.

This is the second eruption of 12P/Pons-Brooks in the same year, with the previous eruption occurring on July 20. The recent outburst was even more intense than the previous one, raising the possibility of larger eruptions in the future as the comet continues to absorb solar radiation.

punaoa:
- British Astronomical Association (BAA)
– Spaceweather.com

