Le Mata'utia Natia o Suiga o le Tau i lalo o le eleele

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oketopa 7, 2023
A recent study published in Nature has shed light on a lesser-known climate issue: rising underground temperatures. Termed “underground climate change,” this phenomenon is distinct from atmospheric climate change caused by greenhouse gas imbalances. Instead, it originates from the heat generated by subways and buildings, which is directly released into the ground.

The impact of this underground heat can have severe consequences for cities if not properly mitigated. Alessandro Rotta Loria, the author of the paper and a researcher at Northwestern University, describes it as a “silent hazard” that has already caused ground deformation and potential damage to city structures.

Rotta Loria’s research, focused on Chicago, reveals that underground heat associated with buildings and parking garages has been spreading and increasing at a faster rate than surface temperatures, excluding Millennium Park. Comparing this underground temperature rise to global warming, Rotta Loria highlights that the temperatures underground in cities are rising even faster than those at the surface.

To track temperatures, Rotta Loria and his team deployed over 150 credit-card-size sensors across Chicago. Their findings indicate that temperatures under man-made structures can be up to 77 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than undisturbed underground locations.

Mitigation solutions for this issue include the installation of thermal insulation and capturing excess heat for geothermal energy. Acknowledging the importance of addressing this issue, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasizes the need for the construction industry to adapt materials and techniques to tackle the rising underground temperatures.

punaoa:
– NBC Tala Fou
- Scientific American

By Vicky Stavropoulou

