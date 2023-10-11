Ole Afa Tele ole La: Ose Lesona mai Mama o Laau Anamua

A team of scientists has discovered evidence of the largest solar superstorm ever recorded, dating back 14,300 years. The researchers studied radiocarbon levels in ancient tree rings, which were preserved in the French Alps. The spike in radiocarbon indicated a massive disturbance in Earth’s upper atmosphere, caused by a powerful solar superstorm that had far-reaching effects.

While solar storms are not uncommon, ones of this magnitude are extremely rare. If a storm of this scale were to strike Earth today, it would cause catastrophic damage to our critical infrastructures, particularly the electric grid and satellites in orbit. This finding emphasizes the importance of understanding and preparing for such events to protect our global communications and energy systems.

The study, published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, analyzed partially fossilized trees from the banks of the Drouzet River. Through dendrochronology, the researchers reconstructed a timeline and identified the spike in radiocarbon levels precisely 14,300 years ago. This method allowed them to gather valuable information about past environmental changes and solar activity.

Radiocarbon is produced in the upper atmosphere through cosmic rays and extreme solar events. The carbon is then absorbed by the biosphere, including trees, and locked in their annual growth rings. The team compared the radiocarbon spike to beryllium levels in ice cores from Greenland, further confirming the existence of a massive solar superstorm.

If the 14,300-year-old solar storm had occurred today, it would have devastated our telecommunications, satellites, and electrical grids. The potential consequences highlight the need to protect our infrastructure from solar activity that occurs millions of kilometers away. Extreme solar storms could permanently damage transformers in electricity grids, leading to widespread and prolonged blackouts.

Scientists have identified nine major solar superstorms, known as Miyake Events, using tree ring and ice core data from the past 15,000 years. The most recent events took place in 993 CE and 774 CE. However, understanding these solar storms remains a challenge, as direct observations are scarce. Scientists are still uncertain about the causes, frequency, and predictability of these powerful events.

The discovery of the 14,300-year-old Miyake Event provides valuable insights into the behavior of our sun. While instrumental measurements of solar activity only date back to the 17th century, studying radiocarbon in tree rings and beryllium in ice cores offers a way to understand the sun’s past behavior more comprehensively.

The famous Carrington Event of 1859, known for causing disruptions such as telegraph machine failures and bright night-time auroras, was not considered a Miyake Event. Its impact is well-documented due to its relatively recent occurrence and the observations made by people at the time.

Understanding our past is crucial for accurately predicting and mitigating the risks associated with extreme solar events. The study of radiocarbon provides valuable insights into Earth’s history, serving as a powerful tool for predicting our future. However, there is still much to learn about the behavior of our sun and the potential dangers it poses to our modern infrastructure.

punaoa:

– The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A

– The University of Leeds