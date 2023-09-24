Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Va'aiga Va'aiga o le Va'aiga Fa'akalave: Fa'amatalaga Fa'ata'ita'i Fa'aalia Va'aiga Fa'avae Va'ava'a i le Lumanai

ByRobert Andrew

Setema 24, 2023
Va'aiga Va'aiga o le Va'aiga Fa'akalave: Fa'amatalaga Fa'ata'ita'i Fa'aalia Va'aiga Fa'avae Va'ava'a i le Lumanai

A team of astronomers has used simulated data to create a visualization of how space-based gravitational wave observatories could observe our galaxy. Gravitational waves, which are perturbations in spacetime, were predicted by Einstein in his theory of general relativity. These waves are changes to a gravitational field that travel at the speed of light. While imperceptible to us, they have been observed for the first time in 2015 by the LIGO interferometer observatory.

Earlier this year, a consortium of gravitational wave collaborations published data that strongly suggested the presence of a gravitational wave background, or the constant murmur of gravitational waves that permeates the universe. This background is similar to the surface of a gravitational ocean, unlike the specific waves observed by LIGO.

The visualization created by the astronomers uses simulated data from various sources, including stellar-mass black hole mergers, neutron star mergers, and the mergers of neutron stars and black holes. It shows bright spots to indicate stronger gravitational wave signals, with brighter spots representing areas with higher frequencies. The visualization also includes an inset graph showing the gravitational wave signal strength, frequency, and the limit of the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) mission, a planned space-based gravitational wave observatory.

Currently, no space-based gravitational wave observatory exists, but the launch of LISA is expected in 2037. LISA, consisting of three spacecraft in a triangular formation orbiting the Sun, will be able to detect gravitational waves at frequencies too low for ground-based detectors. With the feasibility review completed, LISA is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The future of science in space looks promising, with the development of space-based observatories like LISA alongside other missions such as the Habitable Worlds Observatory. Scientists are eager to explore the universe at every wavelength, including the gravitational waves predicted by Einstein.

punaoa:
– Original article titled “Visualizing the Gravitational Universe—Using Synthetic Gravitational Skies” (https://scitechdaily.com/visualizing-the-gravitational-universe-using-synthetic-gravitational-skies/)
– LISA (https://lisa.nasa.gov/)
– LIGO (https://www.ligo.org/)
– General relativity (https://www.space.com/17661-theory-general-relativity.html)

By Robert Andrew

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Ata Mata'ina o le Moonrise Over Hook Lighthouse Fa'ata'oto mo le Tauvaga Astrophotography

Setema 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saienisi

Anetatika Fa'amauina Fa'amaumauga Fou mo le Aisa Maulalo o le Sami

Setema 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Ua o'o i Fa'amaumauga Fa'amaumau Tulaga Maualuga Maualuga

Setema 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ua e misia

saienisi

Ata Mata'ina o le Moonrise Over Hook Lighthouse Fa'ata'oto mo le Tauvaga Astrophotography

Setema 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Anetatika Fa'amauina Fa'amaumauga Fou mo le Aisa Maulalo o le Sami

Setema 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Ua o'o i Fa'amaumauga Fa'amaumau Tulaga Maualuga Maualuga

Setema 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

SpaceX Fa'alauiloa Satelite Fou 21 I Orbit

Setema 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga