Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti Shows How to Drink Coffee in Space

ByMampho Brescia

Oketopa 2, 2023
Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti Shows How to Drink Coffee in Space

A video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) showcases astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti demonstrating how coffee is consumed aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, Cristoforetti demonstrates the unique process of drinking coffee in space.

The video begins with Cristoforetti attempting to drink coffee from a regular cup, but it does not flow out due to the lack of gravity. She then retrieves a specially designed cup known as a “space cup.” Cristoforetti pours coffee into the space cup and successfully drinks it.

The specially designed space cup is part of the Capillary Beverage investigation conducted by NASA. These microgravity cups collect data on the passive movement of complex fluids and help engineers understand capillary fluid physics. The cup’s unique design utilizes surface tension, wetting conditions, and special geometry to deliver the liquid to the lip of the cup.

The video, shared on October 1, has garnered nearly 240,000 views and over 1,900 likes. Viewers commented on the fascinating demonstration, with one Instagram user expressing their desire for a late-night coffee after watching the video.

punaoa:
– European Space Agency (ESA)
– NASA

Overall, the video offers an intriguing insight into the challenges astronauts face in consuming everyday beverages in space and highlights the innovative solutions developed to overcome these obstacles.

By Mampho Brescia

Faatatau Post

saienisi

The Brightness of Bluewalker 3 Satellite Raises Concerns Among Astronomers

Oketopa 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saienisi

Fa'asa'o Lautele Antibodies (bnAbs) ma la latou matafaioi i le HIV-1 Fa'ama'i

Oketopa 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saienisi

Ua Fuafua Saina e Faalautele lona Nofoaga Avanoa ona o le ISS ua latalata i le mutaaga o le ola

Oketopa 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

saienisi

The Brightness of Bluewalker 3 Satellite Raises Concerns Among Astronomers

Oketopa 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Fa'asa'o Lautele Antibodies (bnAbs) ma la latou matafaioi i le HIV-1 Fa'ama'i

Oketopa 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Ua Fuafua Saina e Faalautele lona Nofoaga Avanoa ona o le ISS ua latalata i le mutaaga o le ola

Oketopa 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Northrop Grumman 'au'au fa'atasi ma Voyager Space i Fefa'ataua'iga Space Station Venture

Oketopa 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga