Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

O le Vaitafe o le Vaitafe Frank Rubio na ia Gagana Faamaumauga mo Misiona Avanoa Sili ona Umi a le US Astronaut

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setema 11, 2023
O le Vaitafe o le Vaitafe Frank Rubio na ia Gagana Faamaumauga mo Misiona Avanoa Sili ona Umi a le US Astronaut

Astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record for the longest space mission by a US astronaut. He has been in low-Earth orbit for over 355 days, surpassing the previous record held by retired NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio is currently on the International Space Station and is expected to reach another milestone in a few weeks when he spends at least 371 days in orbit, becoming the first American to spend more than a calendar year in microgravity.

Rubio’s mission was not originally intended to break records. He and his crewmates were initially scheduled for a six-month mission, but a coolant leak in their spacecraft forced them to extend their stay. The spacecraft was deemed unsafe to return home, so Rubio’s return date was pushed back to September. A replacement spacecraft will launch with a new crew, allowing Rubio to return to Earth.

To commemorate his achievement, Rubio recorded a conversation with Vande Hei, which will be aired by NASA. The agency praised Rubio’s dedication and acknowledged his role in paving the way for future generations of astronauts.

While Rubio’s 371-day stay will not break the world record for the longest space mission, it is a significant milestone. The record is currently held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who spent 437 continuous days in orbit aboard Russia’s Mir space station. However, Rubio’s achievement is another step forward for American astronauts.

The US record for the most consecutive days in space was previously held by Vande Hei, who had his mission extended to accommodate additional crew members. The record for the most cumulative days in space is held by Russian cosmonaut Gennadi Padalka, while Peggy Whitson holds the record for the most accrued days in space by a US astronaut.

Rubio’s journey to the space station was part of a crew-swapping agreement between NASA and Roscosmos. Despite geopolitical tensions, the partnership between the United States and Russia remains vital for continuing space exploration.

punaoa:

– CNN article: [add URL]
– NASA statement: [add URL]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Na fa'afefea ona afua mai le tauau ma le tulilima o le tagata mai le alu ifo o la'au

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Fa'amatalaga Fou Fautuaina Avanoa mo Suavai ile Exoplanet K2-18b

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Fa'ate'ia Su'esu'ega Fa'aalia Fa'amatalaga Fou ile Polar Ring Galaxies

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua e misia

tala

Acer XV242F: Ose Mataitu Taaloga Fou 540Hz ua oso i le Maketi

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
tala

iPhone 15 Pro: Tau ma Avanoa

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
tala

Tim Cook: Le Ta'ita'i Va'aiga Avea Apu i Atumauga Fou

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
tala

Fa'ailoaina o le Ferrari KC23: Ose Auala e Tasi-Na'o Fa'apitoa

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga