Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Saienitisi ISRO o loʻo galulue e toe faʻafouina le Lander ma le Rover a Chandrayaan-3

ByRobert Andrew

Setema 21, 2023
Saienitisi ISRO o loʻo galulue e toe faʻafouina le Lander ma le Rover a Chandrayaan-3

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

punaoa:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By Robert Andrew

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Le Matagofie Matagofie ma Fa'asaienisi Avanoa o Shackleton Crater i luga o le Moon

Setema 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

O loʻo faʻaauauina e le ISRO le taumafai e faʻatūina fesoʻotaʻiga ma Chandrayaan-3 Lander ma Rover

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saienisi

Fa'anoanoa Frank Rubio Va'aiga Vaita'i Va'aiga Fa'ateleina Misiona

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua e misia

saienisi

Le Matagofie Matagofie ma Fa'asaienisi Avanoa o Shackleton Crater i luga o le Moon

Setema 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O loʻo faʻaauauina e le ISRO le taumafai e faʻatūina fesoʻotaʻiga ma Chandrayaan-3 Lander ma Rover

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Fa'anoanoa Frank Rubio Va'aiga Vaita'i Va'aiga Fa'ateleina Misiona

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Tagata su'esu'e e fa'atupu mea fa'aola e aunoa ma le biochemistry ma le mata'ituina o le Evolutionary Principle

Setema 24, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga