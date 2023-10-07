Fa'afeiloa'i i le Lalolagi Fiafia o le Avanoa

In the month of September, the world of spaceflight had many noteworthy moments. From the successful landing of asteroid samples in Utah to the sighting of India’s lunar lander on the Moon’s surface, there were plenty of reasons to be excited about space exploration.

One of the most significant events was the landing of a capsule containing rocks and dust from asteroid Bennu, collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. Scientists will now study these samples to learn more about the early solar system and the origins of life on Earth. The hope is that these samples will provide valuable insights into the potential resources available on asteroids for future space exploration.

Another interesting development was the modification of a camera on the Solar Orbiter probe, allowing scientists to observe seldom-seen areas of the Sun’s atmosphere. By blocking the intense sunlight from the Sun’s central disc, researchers were able to capture unique images of the Sun’s corona, a region typically overshadowed by the Sun’s brightness.

In terms of rocket technology, Stoke Space successfully showcased the vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of their reusable second-stage rocket. This test flight demonstrated the company’s progress in developing a rocket component that can be landed and reused, which is an important step forward in the pursuit of more sustainable space travel.

Furthermore, SpaceX continues to make strides with their Starship human landing system, collaborating with NASA on future missions to the Moon. SpaceX successfully tested a vacuum-optimized engine last month, ensuring its performance in extreme cold conditions beyond low Earth orbit.

On a lighter note, images from NASA’s Juno spacecraft showcased the volcanic moon Io, orbiting Jupiter. These stunning images captured the moon’s dynamic surface, marked by numerous active volcanoes.

Overall, September was an exciting month for spaceflight enthusiasts. From asteroid samples to lunar landers and breathtaking images of our solar system, there were plenty of reasons to keep our eyes turned to the stars.

