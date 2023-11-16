TU Wien Researchers Discover Nickel-Gold Alloys as Revolutionary Thermoelectric Materials

Scientists from TU Wien have recently made a groundbreaking discovery that challenges the conventional views on metals in thermoelectrics. Through their research, they found that nickel-gold alloys possess exceptional properties as thermoelectric materials, offering unmatched efficiency in converting heat to electricity. This finding opens up new possibilities for the application of these alloys in various technologies, paving the way for advancements in energy generation and everyday electronics.

The thermoelectric effect, which allows for the direct conversion of heat into electrical energy, has long been studied for its technological potential. The movement of charged particles from the hotter side to the colder side of a material creates an electrical voltage known as the thermoelectric voltage. The ratio of this voltage to the temperature difference is defined by the Seebeck coefficient, which determines the thermoelectric performance of a material. Previously, metals were not considered ideal for thermoelectric applications due to their low Seebeck coefficient.

However, the physicists at TU Wien discovered that nickel-gold alloys defy this conventional wisdom. The addition of nickel to gold dramatically enhances the thermoelectric performance of the material. The scattering behavior of electrons within the alloy, influenced by the particular electronic properties of nickel, leads to a significant difference in the movement of positive and negative charges. This imbalance results in a high thermoelectric voltage, surpassing the performance of conventional semiconductors.

The record-breaking combination of high electrical conductivity and a large Seebeck coefficient in nickel-gold alloys results in an unprecedented thermoelectric power factor. This means that these alloys can generate much more electrical power than any other known material, making them highly desirable for various applications. For instance, smartwatches could potentially be charged autonomously using the wearer’s body heat.

This discovery is only the beginning, as the researchers are already exploring other potential candidates for thermoelectric materials that do not require expensive elements like gold. Their work represents an important proof of concept that expands the range of materials suitable for thermoelectric applications beyond semiconductors.

