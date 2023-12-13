Ua Fa'amalosi SpaceX e Fa'atuai le Fa'alauiloa ole Va'alele X-37B a le Militeri

SpaceX and the US Space Force have encountered unexpected issues that have caused a delay in the launch of the military’s X-37B spaceplane. The launch, which was initially scheduled for this week, will now be pushed back until at least late December, or possibly even longer. While the exact nature of the problems causing the delay have not been disclosed, both SpaceX and Space Force officials have cited technical glitches that require additional time to resolve. Although the ground equipment problem that initially prevented liftoff on Monday night could be fixed as soon as Wednesday, other issues, which have not been specified, will take longer to address.

The delay in the launch of the X-37B spaceplane could have a significant impact on other SpaceX missions. One such mission is the launch of the first commercial Moon lander from Intuitive Machines, scheduled for January. The launch pad that would be used for this mission is currently occupied by the Falcon Heavy rocket, and it typically takes a couple of weeks to reconfigure the launch pad between Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 launches. This means that the Falcon Heavy would need to be cleared in time to allow for the Intuitive Machines launch to proceed as scheduled. The delay in the X-37B spaceplane launch could potentially cause scheduling conflicts and delays for other commercial missions as well.

Despite the setbacks, both SpaceX and the US Space Force are working diligently to resolve the issues and get the X-37B spaceplane off the ground before the end of the year. The Falcon Heavy launch with the military’s spaceplane is likely to receive high priority on SpaceX’s launch schedule once it is ready to fly.

Overall, the delay in the launch of the X-37B spaceplane highlights the complexities and challenges involved in space missions, particularly those related to national security requirements. As SpaceX and the US Space Force work towards a resolution, the hope is that the issues will be addressed in a timely manner to ensure the successful launch of the military’s spaceplane.