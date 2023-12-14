Study Finds Cats Take Charge in Games of Fetch

A recent survey conducted by Jemma Forman, Elizabeth Renner, and David Leavens has shed light on the fascinating behavior of cats when it comes to playing fetch. Contrary to popular belief, the study found that most cats who engage in this playful activity do so without any explicit training from their owners. Out of the 924 cat owners surveyed, a staggering 94% reported that their feline companions began playing fetch on their own, with no guidance or instruction.

The survey also highlighted the diverse range of objects that cats prefer to fetch. While some owners reported the use of cat toys, a significant majority of cats showed a preference for everyday household items such as hair ties and bottle parts. Surprisingly, only a small percentage of cats who played fetch lived with other animals known to engage in this behavior, such as dogs or other cats.

Interestingly, the survey revealed that cats tend to take charge in games of fetch. They initiate and end the games more frequently than their owners, and they also tend to play fetch for longer periods of time when they themselves initiate the game. This suggests that cats have a level of control over this activity and may continue to play until the owners decide to bring it to a close.

The study also discovered individual variations in cat fetching behaviors. Cats displayed preferences for specific members of their household to play fetch with, certain objects to fetch, and even particular locations within the home for the game to take place.

Overall, this research provides valuable insights into the playful nature of our feline friends and their ability to independently engage in games of fetch. It adds another layer of understanding to the complex and intriguing behaviors of cats, reminding us once again of the fascinating creatures they are.