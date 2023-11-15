Predstavljamo Xiaomi HyperConnect: izboljšanje medsebojne povezljivosti med napravami

Xiaomi recently unveiled its new unified operating system, HyperOS, which made its debut on the Xiaomi 14 series, the company’s latest flagship smartphones. Alongside this announcement, Xiaomi shared its plans for a developer conference on November 16th, where more details about third-party integration will be disclosed. As the conference approaches, Xiaomi has offered a sneak peek into some of the features that HyperOS has to offer.

At the core of the Xiaomi HyperOS lies the HyperConnect, which enables seamless interconnectivity across devices. Acting as an open interconnection framework, HyperConnect is designed for third-party manufacturers to leverage and enhance the cross-device capabilities of their products. It comprises five subsystems: Distributed subsystem, Cross-end service framework subsystem, Cross-end public capability subsystem, Cross-end application framework subsystem, and Cross-end security subsystem.

HyperConnect shares a striking resemblance to Huawei’s Super Device, showcasing Xiaomi’s emphasis on creating an ecosystem that enables smooth communication between various devices. Users can expect a similar experience to Huawei’s HarmonyOS ecosystem, as HyperOS aims to provide a unified and cohesive platform.

For end-users, the primary takeaway is that third-party products compatible with HyperConnect can be seamlessly managed on devices running HyperOS. This integration offers an enhanced version of the Mi Magic Center, previously introduced with MIUI 13. With Xiaomi’s significant IoT ecosystem spanning across the globe, it won’t be a surprise if this feature eventually reaches international markets.

While Xiaomi has expressed its intention to bring HyperOS to global markets, it remains unclear if all features, including HyperConnect, will be available outside of mainland China. Nevertheless, given Xiaomi’s commitment to expanding its reach and their strong presence in the IoT market, it is highly likely that the international audience will soon experience the benefits of HyperConnect.

