Edinstven pogled na rep kometa: razkritje nihanja kometa Erasmus

Comets, often described as whimsical celestial objects with minds of their own, have been likened to cats by renowned astronomer David H. Levy. However, one comet, in particular, diverged from the cat analogy and demonstrated behavior more akin to dogs, wagging its tail with gusto. Comet C/2020 S3 (Erasmus) caught the attention of astronomers when it grew two tails – one composed of dust and the other of ions – which exhibited unusual movements.

Traditionally, it has been believed that comet tails trail behind the comet as they are pushed away from the Sun by the solar wind. However, recent findings by a team led by Professor David Jewitt of UCLA have shed new light on the subject. The dominant force shaping the direction of cometary dust tails is radiation pressure, exerting a force at least ten times stronger than the solar wind. While the solar wind plays a role in the formation of plasma tails, their primary force is derived from the solar wind itself.

Comet Erasmus proved to be an enigma with its exceptional tail swish. Over the course of 11 days, its tail swung from 150° to 210° relative to the Sun, indicating significant variations in the speed of the solar wind. At one point, the swing was so wide that a radial component of the solar wind alone could not explain it. This phenomenon suggests the presence of a non-radial solar wind, possibly triggered by a large Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with a sunspot. This CME, unfortunately, went unnoticed due to its direction away from Earth.

The behavior displayed by Comet Erasmus provided a unique opportunity for astronomers to study the intricacies of comet tails and their relationship with the solar wind. Through the examination of these tails, scientists can discover more about the ever-changing nature of the solar wind and gain insights into the dynamics of our universe.

Pogosta vprašanja:

Q: How are the dust tails of comets shaped?

A: Radiation pressure is the dominant force shaping cometary dust tails.

Q: What is the primary force shaping the direction of plasma tails?

A: The solar wind is the primary force influencing the direction of plasma tails.

Q: What can researchers learn from studying comet tails?

A: By studying comet tails’ movements, scientists can gather valuable information about the behavior and changes in the solar wind.

Q: What caused the unique tail swish of Comet Erasmus?

A: A non-radial solar wind, likely triggered by a large Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with a sunspot, contributed to the unusual tail swish observed in Comet Erasmus.

Q: What is the significance of studying comet tails?

A: Studying comet tails provides insights into the complex relationship between comets and the solar wind, offering valuable knowledge about the dynamics of our universe.