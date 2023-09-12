Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Novice

Warbits+: odprte beta prijave so zdaj na voljo za mobilne in osebne računalnike

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
Warbits+: odprte beta prijave so zdaj na voljo za mobilne in osebne računalnike

Risky Lab’s Warbits, a beloved take on the classic Advance Wars gameplay, is undergoing a complete rebuild to include modern screen sizes, cross-platform play, community creation support, and various quality of life improvements. The open beta sign-ups for Warbits+ are now available on both Steam and iOS, and will remain open until September 20th.

Warbits+ will be released on PC next month, while the mobile version’s release date has yet to be announced. However, players can wishlist the game on Steam and even download the demo in the meantime. The new release will feature 6 campaign missions, 4 skirmish missions, 4 puzzle missions, a map editor, and support for both local and online multiplayer.

The original Warbits game was highly praised, as demonstrated by its positive postmortem and its recognition as Game of the Week upon its release. The upcoming Warbits+ open beta is highly anticipated, with players eager to experience the improved gameplay on Steam Deck and iPad.

If you haven’t played the original Warbits or Advance Wars, it may be worth checking out reviews to get an idea of the game’s addictive nature and strategic gameplay. To stay updated on the latest news and developments regarding Warbits+, visit the official website.

Viri:
– Warbits website
– Risky Lab Discord server for TestFlight link
– Steam store page for Warbits+ demo and wishlist

(Note: URLs have been removed from the sources for this summary)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Novice

Baldur's Gate 3 zapušča zgodnji dostop na Macu s polno podporo

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Novice

V League of Legends se pojavi nova grožnja s prihodom Briarja, Zadržane lakote

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Novice

Nov vdor na podlagi WiFi omogoča prisluškovanje pritisku tipke

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zgrešil si

Tehnologija

Nov raziskovalni program za izboljšanje podpore digitalnim inovacijam in podjetništvu v Pacifiku

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Google pripravlja nastavitve na podlagi lokacije za omrežje Poišči mojo napravo

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Umetniki iz kamene dobe so podrobno prikazali sledi ljudi in živali v namibijski kamniti umetnosti

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Spotify bo naročnikom v ZDA ponudil brezplačno preskusno različico zvočne knjige

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji