Nova zlata plošča želi predstaviti človeštvo v 21. stoletju

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory are envisioning a new edition of the Golden Record to be included on future interstellar spacecraft. The original Golden Record, launched into space in 1977 on NASA’s Voyager spacecrafts, contained sounds and images representing humanity and life on Earth. However, the contents of the record are starting to show their age, prompting researchers to propose an upgrade for the 21st century.

The team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory aims to create a new Golden Record that reflects the “full richness and depth of human life and experience.” The message will be designed to provide a universal understanding of human society, the evolution of life on Earth, and our hopes and concerns for the future.

While the scientists didn’t make specific suggestions for the contents of the new record, they did suggest that it should include updated forms of media and technology, such as videos, games, and computer code. They also proposed a two-part message to accommodate different levels of civilization: simpler illustrations for less-advanced beings and a larger amount of digital information for more-advanced species.

The odds of an extraterrestrial race finding and deciphering the message are slim, but the researchers hope that the proposal will generate public interest and participation in the project. They believe that preserving a trace of human civilization and inspiring future generations to celebrate and safeguard our shared human experience are just as important as making first contact with advanced alien civilizations.

In conclusion, the new Golden Record aims to transcend time and space by showcasing the diversity and achievements of humanity in the 21st century.