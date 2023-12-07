Summary: After a professional inspection revealed that St. Stephen Church in Streator, Illinois was deteriorating and unsafe for use, Bishop Louis Tylka of the Peoria Diocese decreed that the building would no longer be a place of worship. The congregation has since relocated to St. Anthony Church, which has become the principal church for St. Michael the Archangel Parish. Engineers have deemed St. Stephen Church irreparable from both practical and economical perspectives.

Unsafe Conditions Lead to Relocation

Following a request from the pastor, Reverend Msgr. Philip Halfacre, a professional building inspection was conducted on St. Stephen Church. Civil and structural engineers reported that the church’s concrete foundation walls did not meet the minimum civil standard for structural integrity. Additionally, the brick walls showed signs of cracking and general deterioration. The engineers concluded that the building should be abandoned due to concerns for public safety.

Unfeasible Repairs and Removal of Sacred Objects

Efforts were made to explore methods for repairing the structural foundation of St. Stephen Church. However, it was determined that the mortar in the masonry walls would not withstand the necessary strain, and the building would likely collapse. Consequently, Bishop Tylka decreed that the church would be relegated to profane use. Sacred objects from the church, including the altar, will be removed and treated as sacred, with the possibility of being relocated to other Catholic churches.

Relocation to St. Anthony Church

The congregation of St. Stephen Church has now begun holding regular Masses at St. Anthony Church, located at 407 S. Park St. While St. Anthony Church does not have immediate life safety issues, it does require significant repairs estimated to cost around $4 million, according to the architectural firm Healy-Bender-Patton & Been. In the meantime, St. Anthony Church will serve as the principal church for St. Michael the Archangel Parish.

Historical Significance and Closure

Originally established in 1883 by Slovak Americans, St. Stephen Parish holds historical significance as the first Catholic parish formed by Slovak Americans in the United States. The church building was constructed in 1906. Reverend Msgr. Philip Halfacre compared the closure of the church to the feeling of losing a family member or having family members move out of a house.

In conclusion, the deteriorating condition of St. Stephen Church in Streator has led to its relegation to profane use. The congregation has relocated to St. Anthony Church, which will now serve as their principal church. Efforts to repair the building were deemed unfeasible due to safety concerns.