Pogajanja v senatu so zastala, saj spor o mejni politiki ogroža tujo pomoč

Stalemate in Senate: Border Policy Debate Imperils Foreign Aid

Summary: Senate negotiations reach a standstill due to an intense partisan clash over border policy, endangering the provision of foreign aid to key US allies. The impasse heightens concerns as time runs out for Ukraine, which urgently requires support. Republican senators voiced their discontent by blocking the advancement of foreign aid, citing the package’s failure to address border and immigration policy. The historically divisive issue of immigration has become intricately linked to the legislative package aimed at assisting allies such as Israel and Ukraine. The demand for border policy changes by Republicans has intensified tensions on Capitol Hill, even leading to a contentious closed-door shouting match during a classified briefing. With the congressional calendar drawing to a close, there is a sense of urgency among lawmakers to find a resolution before the holiday recess. Democrat Senator Jon Tester of Montana expressed his willingness to work through the holidays if necessary, highlighting the significance of reaching a compromised deal. However, there are doubts about the timeline for negotiation, as Senator James Lankford, the leading Republican negotiator, admits that an agreement may not be reached before year-end. The procedural vote for advancing the foreign aid package fell short, falling below the required 60-vote threshold. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer changed his vote to “no” as a tactical move, ensuring the possibility of reintroducing the measure in the future. Despite the setback, Democrats remain committed to finding a solution, while Republicans insist that foreign aid is contingent upon major border security policy changes. The deadlock arises during Israel’s conflict with Hamas and Ukraine’s ongoing battle against Russian aggression. A warning from the White House emphasizes the critical national security risks if further aid is not approved. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that Republicans would continue to block the bill until border security concerns are adequately addressed, viewing it as a matter of top national security priorities.