Samsung Galaxy S24 proti Google Pixel 8: primerjava med prvima

The highly anticipated release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the already available Google Pixel 8 have smartphone enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. With rumored leaks and concrete specs, let’s compare the two flagship devices to see how they stack up against each other.

Starting with the design and display, the Pixel 8 appears to have undergone more noticeable changes compared to its predecessor. With rounded forms and a taller aspect ratio, it bears a resemblance to the Galaxy S23 and potentially the Galaxy S24. The Pixel 8 features a polished glass back and a matte aluminum frame, while its iconic camera bar sits prominently on the top third of the phone.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 is expected to bring refinement rather than reinvention. It boasts smaller bezels, a slightly larger screen, and flatter sides. Leaked renders indicate a design with harder lines, similar to the recent iPhone 15. The Samsung device is expected to come in a range of color options, including Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

Moving on to the specifications, the Galaxy S24 is rumored to sport a 6.2-inch ‘Dynamic AMOLED 2X’ display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is expected to be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 chipset. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch ‘Actua’ OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is equipped with the Google Tensor G3 chipset.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy S24 is rumored to have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, features a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP camera, and a 10.5MP front camera.

When it comes to price and availability, the Pixel 8 is already on the market, starting at $699 for the 128GB model and $759 for the 256GB variant. As for the Galaxy S24, rumors suggest a January release with a starting price of $799 for the 128GB model and $859 for the 256GB variant.

In conclusion, both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Google Pixel 8 offer impressive specifications and features. It will ultimately come down to personal preference and brand loyalty when choosing between the two. Smartphone enthusiasts will have to wait for the official release of the Galaxy S24 to see if it lives up to the hype.