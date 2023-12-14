Summary: A Unity man is currently on trial for allegedly using a home computer to forge checks and pay vendors hired for his stepdaughter’s 2020 wedding. Joseph Malago is facing multiple counts of forgery, theft, bad checks, and illegal weapons possession. The prosecution claims that Malago used bogus checks at a local grocery store and drafted fake checks totaling over $20,000 to wedding vendors. The checks later bounced, leaving the vendors unpaid. In addition, police found 11 weapons at Malago’s home, which he was not allowed to possess due to prior criminal convictions. The defense attorney argues that there is insufficient evidence to prove Malago’s ownership or possession of the weapons.

Title: Unity Man Accused of Check Forgery in Wedding Scam

In a stunning case that unfolded in Westmoreland County, a Unity man finds himself on trial for allegedly using counterfeit checks to swindle vendors hired for his stepdaughter’s wedding. The trial began this week, with Joseph Malago facing a myriad of charges including forgery, theft, and illegal weapons possession.

The Assistant District Attorney, Cassidy Hatten, implored jurors to “embrace the mess” as she presented the four cases against Malago. Hatten emphasized the significance of eyewitnesses and diligent police work, without which this fraudulent scheme might have gone unnoticed.

The alleged scam commenced in early September 2020 when Malago reportedly used counterfeit checks at a local grocery store. Prosecutors claim that Malago successfully forged these checks by using account information stolen from a nearby car dealership. As the month progressed, he continued to employ this deceitful tactic, resulting in wedding vendors remaining unpaid for their services at his stepdaughter’s wedding on September 24, 2020, held at Hempfield Park.

According to Hatten, Malago wrote multiple fraudulent checks, amounting to over $20,000, in the name of a fictitious business account. Unfortunately for the vendors, these checks bounced, leaving them in financial distress. In a further act of deception, Malago cashed another bogus check at a local credit union towards the end of September.

Authorities discovered the evidence they needed during a search of Malago’s residence, uncovering several computers believed to have been used in the creation of the counterfeit checks. Additionally, they found 11 weapons, which Malago was prohibited from possessing due to previous criminal convictions.

Defense attorney Mark Adams strenuously contested the allegations, asserting that the prosecution lacked substantial evidence to prove Malago’s ownership, possession, or sale of the confiscated weapons. Adams also raised the possibility that Malago’s wife might have been involved in the check-writing and distribution to the vendors.

The trial, presided over by Judge Tim Krieger, is anticipated to last throughout the week. As the proceedings continue, both the defense and prosecution await the verdict that will determine Malago’s fate.