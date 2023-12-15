Iščete krznenega prijatelja? Spoznajte Brandy in Megan v Cascades Humane Society

Are you ready to open your heart and home to a lovable pet? Brandy and Megan, two adorable animals at Cascades Humane Society, are eagerly waiting to find their forever homes. Brandy, the sweet and affectionate 1-year-old red hound mix, is looking for someone who will shower her with love and let her be a lap dog. She enjoys spending time outdoors and has a playful nature, especially when it comes to chasing tennis balls. Brandy may be a bit shy at first, but with a patient and supportive family, she will blossom into a confident and happy dog.

Megan, on the other hand, is a unique and charming two-year-old with striking markings. She loves playing with her toys and enjoys the company of her humans. Megan is a fairly independent cat who won’t mind if you have to leave for work during the day, but she will greet you with love and purrs when you return home. Like Brandy, Megan is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.

If you think Brandy or Megan could be the perfect addition to your family, we encourage you to visit Cascades Humane Society located at 1515 Carmen Drive. The shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, giving you ample opportunity to meet these lovely pets. Adoption fees cover spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, and parasite protection. Additionally, adopters receive a free wellness checkup from one of 24 local veterinarians.

Cascades Humane Society is dedicated not only to finding homes for animals but also to assisting the community. They offer a Spay and Neuter Assistance Program that includes various services such as vaccines, heartworm testing, and dental procedures. The society also runs a Pet Food Pantry to support families facing financial hardships. If you’re considering adopting Brandy, Megan, or any other pet, you can apply on their website. For more information, call 517-787-7387.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to bring joy and companionship into your life. Visit Cascades Humane Society and discover the endless love that Brandy, Megan, and other pets have to offer.