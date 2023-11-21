Samantha Harvey’s latest novel, “Orbital,” takes readers on an introspective journey into the inner landscape of six astronauts observing Earth from the International Space Station. While previous novels by Harvey have explored the nature of existence through different settings and characters, “Orbital” pushes this exploration to its logical conclusion by immersing the protagonists in the depths of space. The novel challenges readers to ponder the ways in which time, memory, and perception shape our understanding of the world.

Unlike traditional space narratives that focus on dramatic human interactions, “Orbital” delves into the astronauts’ individual relationships with the planet they observe. Each character contemplates their connection to Earth while grappling with the profound solitude and intimacy that come with living in space. Harvey masterfully captures the extraordinary conditions of their existence, painting a vivid picture of life in orbit where time is shredded and sunrises and sunsets blend into a continuous cycle.

Amidst the awe-inspiring views of Earth, the astronauts confront their purpose and the ethical implications of their mission. Their observations lead them to witness the devastating effects of climate change, from super-typhoons approaching the Philippines to the devastation caused by encroaching seas and deforestation. Harvey’s portrayal emphasizes the inherently political nature of their experience, highlighting the impact of human desires and actions on the planet.

Through powerful imagery, Harvey connects the astronauts’ journey to iconic moments in history. She alludes to the famous photograph taken by Michael Collins during the 1969 moon mission, highlighting the idea that every human except the photographer was present in that image. Another recurring image is Velázquez’s painting, “Las Meninas,” raising questions about perception and the relationship between the subject and the viewer. By intertwining these references, Harvey invites readers to contemplate humanity’s reach, frailty, and dependence on Earth.

“Orbital” is a profoundly thought-provoking novel that explores the human experience in the vastness of space. Harvey’s lyrical descriptions and philosophical inquiries into existence offer readers a fresh perspective on our place in the cosmos. It is an extraordinary achievement that both captivates and challenges as it weaves together the intricacies of human existence and our deep connection to this remarkable planet.

