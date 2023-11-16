Oppo Pad Air 2: A New Tablet Launching Alongside Oppo Reno 11 Series

Oppo is gearing up to unveil its latest tablet, the Oppo Pad Air 2, in China next week. This new tablet will serve as the successor to the Oppo Pad Air from last year. Ahead of its official launch, Oppo has been actively teasing the design and specifications of the device through various social media channels.

Set to be revealed alongside the Oppo Reno 11 series on November 23, the Oppo Pad Air 2 flaunts a design language similar to its predecessor and the OnePlus Pad Go. With thick display bezels and rounded corners, the tablet is showcased in two different shades.

According to leaked reports, the Oppo Pad Air 2 is believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Go. This speculation has led tipster Digital Chat Station to suggest that the tablet will be priced at around CNY 1,000 (approximately Rs 11,500) in China.

Furthermore, the tablet is expected to feature an 11.4-inch display with a 2K resolution. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and house an 8,000mAh battery.

If the Oppo Pad Air 2 does turn out to be a rebranded OnePlus Pad Go, we can expect it to offer similar specifications at a comparable price point. In India, the OnePlus Pad Go is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant with 128GB storage.

The OnePlus Pad Go boasts an 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet also features an 8-megapixel rear camera with EIS support, an 8-megapixel front camera, and is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Overall, the Oppo Pad Air 2 is set to attract attention with its upgraded design and performance, making it a much-anticipated device in the tablet market.

