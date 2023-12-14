Izboljšave prihajajo na Howell Mill Road v Atlanti

Atlanta’s Howell Mill Road is set to undergo a major transformation in the coming years. The $21.5 million “Complete Streets Project” will bring much-needed enhancements to the busy corridor, benefiting not only motorists but also pedestrians and cyclists.

The project aims to address several issues that have been present on Howell Mill Road for years. One of the main focuses is improving the road surface, which is currently filled with bumps and uneven sections. The repaving effort will provide a smoother and safer ride for all users of the road.

In addition to road resurfacing, the project will introduce new sidewalks and protected bike lanes. These additions will create a more pedestrian-friendly environment and encourage active transportation options. Coordinating traffic signals will also be installed to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion along the corridor.

The decision to revamp Howell Mill Road comes as no surprise given the area’s rapid development in recent years. Once an industrial zone, the corridor has transformed into a vibrant commercial and residential hub. As a result, the need for improved infrastructure to accommodate the growing population and increased foot traffic has become increasingly apparent.

While the project is expected to take up to three years to complete, efforts will be made to expedite the construction process. Incentives will be offered to the contractor to encourage early completion, ensuring minimal disruption to the community.

The improvements along Howell Mill Road will benefit a wide range of individuals, from nearby apartment residents to frequent patrons of the corridor’s establishments. With safer road conditions, accessible sidewalks, and dedicated bike lanes, navigating this bustling area will become a more enjoyable and convenient experience for everyone.

As the renovation project breaks ground, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens voices his excitement for the upcoming changes and acknowledges the significance of Howell Mill Road as a pivotal development zone in the city.