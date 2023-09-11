Mestno življenje

Strokovnjak deli naravne metode za lajšanje zaprtja

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Constipation is a common digestive problem that affects many people. We often turn to over-the-counter medications for relief, but there are natural methods that can help alleviate constipation immediately. Doctor Janine Bowring, a renowned expert in gut health based in Canada, has shared her top tips on TikTok, gaining millions of views. While some people may be skeptical, these methods are backed by scientific evidence.

So, what are these natural methods for relieving constipation? Bowring advises the following:

1. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water is essential for proper digestion and bowel movements. Dehydration can lead to hardened stools and difficulty passing them. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day.

2. Increase fiber intake: Consuming a diet rich in fiber can promote regular bowel movements. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes in your meals. Additionally, you can take a fiber supplement if needed.

3. Exercise regularly: Physical activity stimulates the muscles in the intestines, promoting bowel movements. Engage in regular exercise, such as walking or jogging, to help prevent and relieve constipation.

4. Try natural remedies: Bowring suggests using natural remedies like herbal teas, such as peppermint or ginger, to soothe the digestive system and promote bowel regularity. Probiotics can also be beneficial for maintaining a healthy gut.

While these tips may help relieve constipation immediately, it’s important to address the underlying causes of constipation for long-term relief. If you experience chronic constipation or other digestive issues, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for a proper evaluation and personalized treatment plan.

In summary, relieving constipation can be achieved through natural methods such as staying hydrated, increasing fiber intake, exercising regularly, and trying natural remedies. These recommendations from Dr. Janine Bowring, a respected expert in gut health, provide a holistic approach to promoting digestive health and relieving constipation.

Opredelitve:
– Gut health: Refers to the balance and optimal functioning of the gastrointestinal system, including the stomach, intestines, and microbiome.
– Constipation: A condition characterized by infrequent or difficult bowel movements, often resulting in hard and dry stools.

Viri:
– “Expert Shares Natural Methods for Relieving Constipation.” Daily Mail.
– Dr. Janine Bowring, ND, Youtube Channel.

