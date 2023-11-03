Microsoftovi zaposleni bodo izgubili brezplačno Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk

In a surprising move, Microsoft has announced that starting January 2024, the majority of its 238,000 employees will no longer receive a free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a perk previously enjoyed by permanent staff. Instead, these employees will have the opportunity to purchase a discounted 12-month subscription for the Ultimate tier at the company’s internal store.

The decision to revoke this perk has drawn attention and raised eyebrows within the gaming community. Game Pass Ultimate, with its extensive library of games and growing popularity, generated nearly $1 billion in revenue this past spring. With such success, it seems unusual for Microsoft employees to be required to pay for the service.

This news comes on the heels of Microsoft’s recent price hike for Game Pass, with the monthly subscription price increasing from $15 to $17. Additionally, the launch of Game Pass Core, which replaces the long-standing Xbox Live Gold service, further adds to the changing landscape of Microsoft’s gaming offerings.

Unsurprisingly, affected employees expressed their discontent with the change through Microsoft’s internal messaging system. Phil Spencer, head of gaming at Microsoft, was made aware of the situation and has claimed to be unaware of the decision. He has assured employees that he is “looking into the situation” to better understand the reasoning behind the change.

As of now, Microsoft has not provided an official comment on the matter, leaving employees and the gaming community eagerly awaiting further clarification.

