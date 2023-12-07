Michigan DNR Muzzleloader Sezona lova na jelene: Predpisi in nasveti

The much-awaited muzzleloader deer hunting season in Michigan is underway, providing hunters with the opportunity to test their skills and harvest deer. However, it is crucial to be aware of the specific regulations and equipment requirements for each hunting area.

In an interview with Chad Stewart, a wildlife biologist from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), he emphasized the importance of adapting regulations to the changing goals of deer management. The DNR aims to increase the antlerless harvest in the southern part of the Lower Peninsula to manage the abundant deer population effectively.

To achieve this, the DNR has made some notable changes to the muzzleloader season. In 2020, due to low hunter success, the late antlerless season was extended, while the muzzleloader season in the southern Lower Peninsula was reduced. These adjustments provide hunters with greater opportunities to maximize their success and contribute to effective deer population management.

It is important to note that the regulations for the muzzleloader season differ in the Upper Peninsula. Only certified hunters with a disability are permitted to use a crossbow or a modified bow during this season. Additionally, hunter orange requirements apply for individuals using a muzzleloader or firearm, but not for those using a crossbow or archery equipment.

Furthermore, hunters are reminded to report their harvested deer within 72 hours. The DNR offers a convenient solution for this through their Hunt Fish app, where hunters can access current regulations and easily report their harvest.

As you venture into the great outdoors for the muzzleloader deer hunting season, make sure to stay informed about the specific regulations in your hunting area. By following these guidelines and actively participating in deer population management, you can contribute to the long-term sustainability of Michigan’s wildlife.