Župan Pasadene vabi skupnost na letno praznično slovesnost prižiganja luči na drevescu

The City of Pasadena is thrilled to announce the Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, taking place on Friday, December 1st, at City Hall. This highly anticipated event, hosted by Mayor Victor M. Gordo, promises an unforgettable evening filled with holiday cheer and festivities for the whole family to enjoy.

From 5-7 p.m., attendees can partake in a variety of activities, including live performances by local singers and dancers as well as crafts for children provided by the Armory Center for the Arts. The event will also offer delightful light refreshments and even a special visit from Santa Claus himself. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture those heartwarming holiday moments at the various photo stops located throughout the venue.

The highlight of the evening will be Mayor Gordo’s ceremonial lighting of the City’s official tree at 6 p.m. To ensure a great view of this magical moment, make sure to arrive early and secure a prime spot at City Hall. Parking is available, but be sure to come ahead of time to secure a space.

In the spirit of giving, the Pasadena Fire Department will be collecting donations for the annual Spark of Love Toy Drive. If you have the means, please consider bringing new, unwrapped toys, sports equipment, or gift cards to help make the holiday season brighter for local underserved children and teens.

For those unable to attend the event in person, don’t worry! A video of the ceremony will be made available at a later date, allowing everyone to experience the joyous event.

To share your own tree lighting and Santa photos, be sure to tag the City of Pasadena on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. They will be sharing as many of these festive captures as possible. You can also view last year’s picture album for a glimpse of the magical moments the event holds.

Connect with the City of Pasadena by visiting their website at CityOfPasadena.net or following them on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. If you have any inquiries or need assistance, don’t hesitate to call the Citizen Service Center during business hours at (626) 744-7311.

Join Mayor Gordo and the entire community at the Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony for an enchanting evening, creating lasting memories for all. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!