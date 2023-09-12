Mestno življenje

Apple je predstavil iPhone 15 in Apple Watch Series 9 na dogodku Wonderlust

September 12, 2023
Apple has recently launched its highly anticipated iPhone 15 smartphone at the Wonderlust event. Alongside the iPhone 15, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 at the same event.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has undergone a redesign, featuring the new S9 chip, which is the fastest custom silicon on any Apple Watch to date. Additionally, it boasts a new neural engine, enhancing the watch’s processing capabilities. This allows the watch to perform tasks such as Siri commands offline, further improving the user experience.

The iPhone 15, on the other hand, promises to be a game-changer in the smartphone industry. While further details regarding its features and specifications are yet to be revealed, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its release.

Both the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 mark significant advancements in Apple’s technology, showcasing the company’s dedication to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the tech world.

Overall, Apple’s recent product launch has generated excitement and anticipation among consumers. The iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 are set to revolutionize the smartphone and smartwatch markets, offering cutting-edge features and improvements that will enhance users’ daily experiences.

Viri:
– Wonderlust Event, Apple
– Definition of Apple Watch Series 9: The latest iteration of Apple’s smartwatch, featuring a redesigned structure, improved processing capabilities, and enhanced features.
– Definition of iPhone 15: Apple’s newest smartphone, promising to deliver groundbreaking features and advancements in the mobile technology industry.

