Kako dolgo je cepivo proti pasovcu dobro?

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a painful viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. It typically affects older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. To prevent this debilitating condition, a shingles vaccine is available. But how long does the protection from this vaccine last? Let's find out.

The shingles vaccine, also known as Zostavax, was the first vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent shingles. However, in 2017, a new and more effective vaccine called Shingrix was introduced. Shingrix is now the preferred vaccine recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the prevention of shingles.

How long does the Shingrix vaccine provide protection?

According to the CDC, the Shingrix vaccine provides strong protection against shingles and its complications. Clinical trials have shown that the vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing shingles in individuals aged 50 and older. The protection provided by the Shingrix vaccine lasts for several years, with studies showing that it remains highly effective for at least four years after vaccination.

Is there a need for a booster shot?

While the Shingrix vaccine provides long-lasting protection, the CDC recommends a second dose to ensure maximum effectiveness. The second dose should be administered two to six months after the first dose. The booster shot helps to enhance and prolong the immune response, providing continued protection against shingles.

What about the older vaccine, Zostavax?

The older shingles vaccine, Zostavax, is still available but is no longer the preferred option. Zostavax provides protection against shingles for about five years, but its effectiveness decreases over time. If you have previously received the Zostavax vaccine, the CDC recommends getting the Shingrix vaccine to ensure better protection against shingles.

In conclusion, the Shingrix vaccine is highly effective in preventing shingles and its complications. With its long-lasting protection, individuals can enjoy peace of mind for several years after vaccination. Remember to consult with your healthcare provider to determine the best vaccination schedule for you and to ensure you receive the most up-to-date information regarding shingles prevention.

Pogosta vprašanja:

V: Kaj je skodle?

A: Shingles is a painful viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox.

Q: What is the Shingrix vaccine?

A: The Shingrix vaccine is a highly effective vaccine approved by the FDA to prevent shingles. It is the preferred vaccine recommended by the CDC.

Q: How long does the Shingrix vaccine provide protection?

A: The Shingrix vaccine provides strong protection against shingles for at least four years after vaccination.

Q: Do I need a booster shot?

A: Yes, the CDC recommends a second dose of the Shingrix vaccine to ensure maximum effectiveness. The second dose should be administered two to six months after the first dose.

Q: What about the older vaccine, Zostavax?

A: Zostavax is still available but is no longer the preferred option. It provides protection against shingles for about five years, but its effectiveness decreases over time. It is recommended to get the Shingrix vaccine for better protection.