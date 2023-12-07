New US Visa Renewal Program Excludes Dependents, Leaving Businesses Disappointed

Summary: Thousands of Indian work permit holders in the United States will be able to renew their visas without leaving the country, thanks to a new pilot program aimed at streamlining the renewal process for H-1B visas. However, the program will only apply to principal H-1B visa holders and excludes their dependents, which has caused concern among those with families in America. While this is seen as a positive move for individual employees, business organizations and their members are advocating for a broader scope in the future, specifically calling for the inclusion of H-4 dependents. The State Department plans to issue 20,000 visas to foreign nationals already inside the country over a three-month period starting in December.

The new pilot program allowing work permit holders to renew their visas while remaining in the US is certainly a step in the right direction for thousands of Indian professionals. However, the exclusion of dependents from the renewal program has left many businesses disappointed and concerned for their employees with families.

The State Department’s decision to only include principal H-1B visa holders in the pilot program has sparked a call for a broader scope in the future. Business organizations and their members are urging the State Department to consider including H-4 dependents, as it expands or transitions into a permanent initiative.

The pilot program was proposed in February and formally announced in September, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit. Under the current system, visa holders must wait an average of 130 days or 6-8 weeks for a visa appointment in their home country, making international travel difficult without renewing the visa every three years.

With the new program, the State Department plans to issue 20,000 visas to foreign nationals already in the US over a three-month period, starting in December. The majority of these visas will be granted to Indian nationals, given their status as the largest skilled group of workers in the United States.

The goal of the program is to expedite the visa renewal process for Indian travelers, allowing them to secure appointments more quickly and avoid the need to travel back to India or elsewhere for a visa appointment. This will also free up resources for US missions in India, as they can focus more on processing new visa applications.

While the current pilot program provides some relief for individual H-1B visa holders, the concerns raised by businesses highlight the need for a more inclusive approach that considers the well-being of dependents as well. Only time will tell if the pilot program will evolve to meet these demands in the future.