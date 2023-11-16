As winter approaches and Black Friday deals start flooding in, one offer stands out for its practicality and potential long-term benefits. Google’s Nest Thermostat, originally priced at $130, is currently available at a discounted price of $90, providing users with a 31 percent savings. This deal, just $10 more than its all-time low, presents an excellent opportunity for homeowners to enhance their energy efficiency and save money during the colder months.

Introduced in 2020, Google’s Nest Thermostat offers a cost-effective alternative to the Nest Learning Thermostat, which retails at $240. Both devices share a common objective: reducing energy consumption and lowering utility bills. The standard Nest Thermostat is certified by Energy Star and features a smart function that automatically adjusts the temperature when the occupants leave the house, minimizing unnecessary energy usage. Moreover, users can conveniently modify their heating schedule using the Nest app, accessible from their smartphones, tablets, or laptops.

While the Nest Thermostat proves beneficial in regulating heating expenses, it also proves its value during the summer months as a compatible air conditioning controller. Additionally, it offers money-saving tips through the Savings Finder feature, allowing users to optimize their heating and cooling schedules for maximum cost-efficiency.

Apart from the Nest Thermostat, Google offers other enticing deals on Nest products this Black Friday. The Google Nest Wireless Doorbell is currently priced at $120, reduced from $180, marking an all-time low. Likewise, the Google Nest Indoor Wired Security Camera is available at $70, down from $97. Buyers can also enjoy a significant discount on the two-pack Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E, priced at $200 instead of $300.

With Google’s Nest Thermostat and other discounted products from the brand, consumers have an excellent opportunity to invest in smart home technology while maximizing energy efficiency and reducing expenses. Take advantage of these Black Friday deals and experience the convenience and cost savings offered by Google’s Nest products.

