Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Novice

Fortnite Nedelovanje za posodobitev v26.10: Kaj pričakovati

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Fortnite Nedelovanje za posodobitev v26.10: Kaj pričakovati

The Fortnite downtime for update v26.10 is scheduled to start at 4 am Eastern Time today (September 12, 2023). This update marks the first major update for Chapter 4 Season 4. While it may not bring significant changes, there are a few additions to look forward to. Leakers and data-miners suggest that a new weapon and healing item will be introduced to the loot pool.

As always, servers will be taken offline before the downtime begins. Matchmaking will be disabled across all game modes, including Save The World and Battle Royale. Players in Battle Royale won’t face any repercussions for losing progress. However, those in Save The World should log out by 3:15 am Eastern Time.

The downtime duration for this update is expected to be relatively short. As it is a regular maintenance check with minimal additions, the servers should be back online by 6 am Eastern Time. In some cases, it may stretch slightly to 6:30 am Eastern Time if the developers need more time. Players are advised to wait for the official announcement from Epic Games and avoid jumping into matches immediately after the servers are back up to avoid potential queue times and server lag.

The Fortnite update v26.10 brings not only fixes but also content changes. Epic Games teased a cryptic tweet with the word “Brrrr…,” hinting at potential collaborations. One possibility is a collaboration with Mortal Kombat 1, featuring a Sub Zero Outfit, as the game releases on September 19, 2023. Another collaboration could be with My Hero Academia, bringing a Shoto Todoroki outfit. Additionally, the tweet could be hinting at dropping temperatures on the island due to an upcoming eclipse.

Alongside these potential collaborations, the update will introduce new Snapshot Quests featuring Piper Pace, new Weekly Challenges, Super Styles, and Reality Augments. Some bug fixes will also be implemented. Stay tuned for what unfolds with the Fortnite update v26.10!

Viri:
– Sportskeeda

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Novice

Baldur's Gate 3 zapušča zgodnji dostop na Macu s polno podporo

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Novice

V League of Legends se pojavi nova grožnja s prihodom Briarja, Zadržane lakote

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Novice

Nov vdor na podlagi WiFi omogoča prisluškovanje pritisku tipke

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zgrešil si

Tehnologija

Nov raziskovalni program za izboljšanje podpore digitalnim inovacijam in podjetništvu v Pacifiku

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Google pripravlja nastavitve na podlagi lokacije za omrežje Poišči mojo napravo

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Umetniki iz kamene dobe so podrobno prikazali sledi ljudi in živali v namibijski kamniti umetnosti

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Spotify bo naročnikom v ZDA ponudil brezplačno preskusno različico zvočne knjige

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji