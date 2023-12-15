Amazon ponuja brezžične igralne slušalke CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB po neverjetni ceni

Amazon is currently selling the highly acclaimed CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset at an incredibly discounted price of $110.49, dropping from its original price of $200. This headset, known for its exceptional features, had remained steadily above $150 throughout the first half of 2023, even soaring back up to $200 in the late spring. However, the pricing took a significant dip in late summer, reaching as low as $125 in August and hovering around $140 ever since. With this deal, you can avail a 45% discount, surpassing our previous mention by $9 and marking the lowest price ever offered.

While wearing this headset, you can enjoy 7.1 surround sound and a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz, which enhances your gaming experience by allowing you to accurately detect the direction of incoming enemies. The wireless range extends up to 60 ft and ensures high-fidelity, ultra-low latency audio, thanks to the advanced Slipstream CORSAIR wireless technology. You can connect it via a USB dongle or a 3.5mm or USB cable. The headset also includes a detachable omnidirectional microphone with broadcast-grade quality, delivering clear and precise audio.

In addition to this remarkable deal, Amazon also offers the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset at a reduced price of $40, down from $60. It is equipped with high-fidelity drivers that can be customized for optimal sound quality, along with a 360-degree spatial audio feature for an immersive gaming experience. The headset is compatible with all platforms and includes a noise-canceling microphone to eliminate unwanted background noise.

If you are interested in exploring more gaming headsets, make sure to check out the new Astro A50 X Gaming Headset by Logitech, available for pre-order. This headset allows seamless switching between consoles and PCs using HDMI passthrough. For all your gaming needs, visit our PC gaming hub to stay updated on the latest gadgets and gear to elevate your gaming setup to professional standards.

