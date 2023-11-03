New Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Reveals Interesting Variations

According to recent information provided by tipster Yogesh Brar, it appears that Qualcomm’s new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP) will have a special version specifically designed for Samsung’s Galaxy handsets. Brar claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, codenamed SM8650-AC, will feature an octa-core configuration with optimized specifications compared to the non-Galaxy variant.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will include an overclocked Prime Cortex-X4 CPU core running at 3.4GHz. In contrast, the non-Galaxy version of the chip, codenamed SM8650-AB, will have a slightly lower clock speed of 3.3GHz for the Prime core. This overclocking suggests enhanced performance capabilities for the Galaxy models powered by this chip.

Furthermore, the Performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will be underclocked at 3.15GHz/2.96GHz, compared to the 3.2GHz/3GHz on the non-Galaxy variant. Similarly, the Efficiency Cortex-A520 CPU cores will run at 2.27GHz, slightly higher than the 2.3GHz on the non-Galaxy chipset.

Additionally, Brar mentions that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will incorporate an overclocked GPU to deliver improved AI functionality. While the reason behind Qualcomm’s decision to introduce these variations remains unclear, it is clear that they are seeking to optimize performance for Samsung’s Galaxy series.

Rumors suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will feature Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chipset worldwide, except in the U.S. and China. In those markets, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will power these smartphones. Meanwhile, the top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to exclusively utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset globally.

The introduction of a tailored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Samsung’s flagship devices signifies a close partnership between Qualcomm and Samsung, aimed at delivering exceptional performance and capabilities to users.

What is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset?

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is Qualcomm’s flagship application processor (AP) designed to power top-shelf Android models for the coming year.

What is the difference between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and the non-Galaxy variant?

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy features an overclocked Prime core, underclocked Performance and Efficiency cores, and an overclocked GPU for enhanced AI performance.

Which Samsung smartphones will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip?

In the U.S. and China, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will use this chipset worldwide.