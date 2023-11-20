Canva Unveils $50 Million Developers Innovation Fund to Drive Design Democratization

Cloud-based visual communication platform Canva has recently announced the introduction of its groundbreaking $50 million Developers Innovation Fund, aimed at providing financial backing and motivation for developers. The company’s mission is to democratize design and cultivate a diverse marketplace of free-to-use applications on their platform.

Canva’s Developers Innovation Fund will be disbursed through App Adoption Awards and Developer Grants. App Adoption Awards will be presented to developers whose apps achieve specified adoption milestones, measured by the number of monthly active users. To be eligible for these awards, developers must have launched a free public app and meet specific requirements.

According to Canva’s Head of Ecosystem, Anwar Haneef, the company is enthusiastic about nurturing its developer community and believes this initiative will create an environment where developers are inspired to bring their innovative ideas to life. This move is expected to bring tremendous value to Canva’s vast user base.

Canva’s ultimate goal is to develop the most versatile visual communications platform available, integrating all design and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities onto a single page. In pursuit of this vision, Canva previously launched the Canva Developers Programme, attracting thousands of developers who have since published 60 new apps using the Canva Apps Software Development Kit (SDK). These apps have collectively been used over 15 million times.

Diversifying their offerings beyond visual communication, Canva recently unveiled a specialized suite of AI tools tailored specifically for classrooms. This development aims to assist busy educators with various tasks, such as lesson planning, content editing, document formatting, multilingual lesson support, and accessibility checking. With an extensive user base of over 50 million in education, Canva’s Classroom Magic products cater to both educators and students.

Canva’s introduction of AI-powered educational tools signals an imminent wave of AI-assisted learning, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing and revolutionizing the educational experience.

