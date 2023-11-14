While the automotive industry is moving towards electrification and downsizing, Lamborghini’s iconic V10 engine is facing scrutiny from regulators. The era of the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter powerhouse is coming to an end, with the last Huracan set to roll off the assembly line next year. So, what lies ahead for Lamborghini’s engine lineup?

Recent spy videos showcase a prototype supercar that suggests a departure from the beloved V10 FSI engine. Although the sound has changed, Lamborghini enthusiasts should brace themselves for an exciting new powertrain. Rumors suggest that the future “entry-level” supercar will come equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine, complemented by at least one electric motor for hybrid assistance. These advancements align with Lamborghini’s ambition to embrace forced induction and hybrid technology.

While the specific details of the powertrain remain undisclosed, industry experts speculate that the engine will be paired with the Revuelto’s dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, a previous spy video indirectly confirmed the inclusion of a pure electric mode, although the electric range may be limited.

Stylistically, the upcoming supercar seems to follow an evolutionary path, with subtle design cues reminiscent of Lamborghini’s current lineup. However, the full extent of the car’s aesthetics will only be revealed once the camouflage comes off in 2024.

In addition to the forthcoming supercar, Lamborghini is also poised to introduce an updated version of the Urus SUV with a plug-in hybrid setup. Both the Huracan and the Urus continue to be in production, but all available units have already been sold. Therefore, if you were hoping to acquire the last pure internal-combustion Lamborghini, it seems you’ve missed your opportunity–unless, of course, Lamborghini surprises us with exclusive, ultra-expensive special editions.

