Dekadentna vanilijeva kremna torta s sirom

Indulge in the heavenly flavors of this decadent vanilla and cream cheese pound cake. With its moist and tender texture, this cake is sure to satisfy any dessert lover. The combination of creamy cream cheese and fragrant vanilla creates a truly irresistible treat.

This pound cake stands out from the rest with its dense and moist texture. Unlike dry and crumbly pound cakes, the addition of cream cheese to the batter gives this cake a tender crumb that is both rich and satisfying. It’s no wonder that buttery cream cheese pound cake has been enjoyed for generations.

Why You’ll Fall in Love with This Recipe:

1. Rich and buttery flavor: The combination of butter and cream cheese offers a delightful, not overly sweet taste. It’s perfect for those who appreciate a balance of flavors.

2. Moist and tender texture: The cream cheese in this recipe keeps the cake incredibly moist and tender. Kiss goodbye to dry pound cakes!

3. Easy to make: Despite its fancy appearance, this pound cake is surprisingly simple to whip up. With just a few basic ingredients and no special equipment required, you’ll have a delicious cake in no time.

Ingredients for the Perfect Pound Cake:

– 2 ½ cups sugar: For a wonderfully sweet cake.

– 1 cup butter (2 sticks, 8oz), softened to room temperature: Adds moisture and richness to the cake.

– 8 oz cream cheese, room temperature: Gives the cake a tangy flavor and enhances the taste.

– 1 TBSP vanilla extract: Enhances the flavors in the batter.

– 1 ½ tsp almond extract: Adds depth to the cake’s taste.

– 6 eggs, room temperature: Provides incredible texture and binds all the ingredients.

– 3 cups all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled): The base of this cake recipe.

– ¼ tsp salt: Balances the flavors.

– ½ tsp baking soda: Helps the cake rise while baking.

How to Make the Perfect Pound Cake:

1. Prep: Preheat the oven to 325°F. Grease a 10 cup bundt pan with butter and coat its inner sides with flour.

2. Batter: In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until fluffy and well combined. Then add the vanilla extract, almond extract, and cream cheese. Mix well. Add one egg at a time, mixing just enough to combine. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and baking soda. Gradually incorporate the dry ingredients into the wet batter.

3. Bake: Pour the batter into the prepared bundt cake pan, tap it on the counter to release air bubbles, and bake for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool on a rack for 20 minutes, then gently overturn onto a plate.

4. Serve: Dust the cake with powdered sugar and serve with sliced almonds and fresh berries for an extra delightful treat.

Indulge in the divine flavors and delicate texture of this vanilla cream cheese pound cake. It’s a truly heavenly dessert that will leave you craving for more.