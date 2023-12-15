Belmont Stakes se bo zaradi obnove leta 2024 preselil na dirkališče Saratoga

In a significant move, the historic Belmont Stakes will temporarily move to Saratoga Race Course in 2024 to allow for the construction of a “new and reimagined” Belmont Park. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement, stating that Saratoga would now be hosting the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The 156th edition of the Belmont Stakes will take place on June 8 at Saratoga Race Course, with the Racing Festival running from June 6 to June 9. The relocation is part of a $455 million renovation project at Belmont Park which involves the demolition of the massive grandstand that has been in place since 1968. It will be replaced with a smaller, more modern structure, creating more green space for a park-like atmosphere.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) will also increase the purse of the Belmont Stakes from $1.5 million to $2 million in 2024, along with a change in distance. Pending approval, the race will be contested at 1¼ miles instead of the traditional 1½ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga’s main track.

The decision to temporarily move the Belmont Stakes to Saratoga has generated excitement among racing enthusiasts and is expected to have a positive economic impact on the capital region. The NYRA President and CEO, David O’Rourke, expressed his enthusiasm about the announcement, and Governor Hochul highlighted the project’s potential to create jobs and stimulate economic activity in the construction industry.

The move to Saratoga is not the first time the Belmont Stakes has been relocated due to construction. In the 1960s, the race took place at Aqueduct Racetrack during renovations. The temporary move to Saratoga presents an opportunity for fans to experience the famous race in a different setting.

The renovation of Belmont Park aims to modernize the 117-year-old track while securing the future of horse racing in New York. It is expected to generate significant economic activity and create new jobs. Once completed, the upgraded Belmont Park will provide fans with improved amenities and a state-of-the-art facility.

As plans progress, more information about the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival at Saratoga Race Course, including hospitality offerings and ticket options, will be made available in early 2024. This temporary relocation marks an exciting chapter in the history of the Belmont Stakes, a race that has captivated sports enthusiasts for decades.