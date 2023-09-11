Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Novice

Valve praznuje 20. obletnico najstarejših uporabniških računov Steam s posebnimi značkami

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Valve praznuje 20. obletnico najstarejših uporabniških računov Steam s posebnimi značkami

Valve, the creator of Steam, is commemorating the 20th anniversary of some of the platform’s oldest user accounts by awarding them special digital badges. These badges feature the original Steam color scheme and have triggered waves of nostalgia among players, according to IGN.

Steam, the largest digital PC gaming storefront globally, first opened its doors to players in September 2003. It quickly gained popularity, with one of its earliest draws being the game “Counter-Strike.” Remarkably, some of the early accounts that joined the platform are still active today, and users have been sharing memories of those early days.

Valve has continuously evolved Steam over the years, expanding its services and offerings. Recently, the company even ventured into hardware development with the announcement of the Steam Deck. This portable gaming device marks an exciting milestone in the platform’s journey.

In January, Steam achieved a significant milestone, with a record-breaking 10 million players engaged in gaming on the platform simultaneously. This reflects the platform’s enduring appeal and the ever-growing community of PC gamers who choose Steam as their preferred gaming destination.

Among the most popular games on Steam currently are Valve’s “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” which boasts nearly a million daily players, as well as “Dota 2,” “PUBG: Battlegrounds” by Tencent Holdings ADR, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” by Activision Blizzard Inc, “Lost Ark” by Amazon.com Inc, “FIFA 23” by Electronic Arts Inc, and “Apex Legends” by Respawn.

The special digital badges being awarded to the oldest Steam accounts serve as a reminder of the platform’s rich history and the lasting impact it has had on the gaming industry.

Image credit: Casimiro PT on Shutterstock.

Viri:
- IGN
– Poligon

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Novice

Baldur's Gate 3 zapušča zgodnji dostop na Macu s polno podporo

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Novice

V League of Legends se pojavi nova grožnja s prihodom Briarja, Zadržane lakote

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Novice

Nov vdor na podlagi WiFi omogoča prisluškovanje pritisku tipke

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zgrešil si

Tehnologija

Google pripravlja nastavitve na podlagi lokacije za omrežje Poišči mojo napravo

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Umetniki iz kamene dobe so podrobno prikazali sledi ljudi in živali v namibijski kamniti umetnosti

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Spotify bo naročnikom v ZDA ponudil brezplačno preskusno različico zvočne knjige

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Novice

Baldur's Gate 3 zapušča zgodnji dostop na Macu s polno podporo

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji