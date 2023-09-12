Mestno življenje

Tehnologija

Western Digital lansira SN770M NVMe SSD za Steam Deck in ROG Ally

September 12, 2023
Western Digital has introduced the SN770M NVMe SSD, specifically designed for devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. The small M.2 2230 form factor drives come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options, providing handheld gamers with a significant storage upgrade.

Previously, replacing the SSD inside a Steam Deck had been relatively easy, but finding M.2 2230 drives was a challenge. These drives were not commonly available to consumers and were more commonly found in Dell and Microsoft Surface laptops. However, the situation has been improving recently, with companies like Sabrent, Micron, Corsair, and Framework offering M.2 2230 drives. Framework also released its own 2TB upgrade drive earlier this year.

Western Digital’s entry into this market is a positive development for handheld gaming. Their drives offer impressive speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s based on PCIe Gen 4. The 1TB version of the SN770M NVMe SSD is available for purchase on Western Digital’s online store and Best Buy for $109.99. The 2TB version is exclusively available at Best Buy for $239.99.

Overall, Western Digital’s SN770M NVMe SSD provides a convenient solution for gamers looking to upgrade storage in their handheld devices. The availability of these drives from well-known manufacturers enhances the options for consumers, making it easier to find suitable upgrades for their devices.

