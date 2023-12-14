New Insights into High-Critical-Temperature Superconductors

A recent groundbreaking study has revealed crucial findings about high-critical-temperature superconductors, shedding light on their unique “strange metal” state and uncovering a quantum critical point. The research, conducted through collaborative efforts and extensive experiments, marks a significant advancement in the field of superconductivity and holds promise for the development of advanced technologies.

The study, published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Communications, was carried out by researchers from Politecnico di Milano, Chalmers University of Technology, and Sapienza University of Rome. Their investigation focused on high-critical-temperature copper-based superconductors, which exhibit unusual behavior even above the critical temperature. These materials behave like “strange” metals, displaying different electrical resistance changes compared to normal metals.

Key to this discovery is the identification of a quantum critical point associated with the “strange metal” phase. A quantum critical point signifies a sudden change in a material’s properties due to quantum effects. Just as ice transforms into liquid at zero degrees Celsius, cuprates become a “strange” metal because of quantum charge fluctuations.

The researchers conducted X-ray scattering experiments at the European Synchrotron ESRF and the British synchrotron DLS. These experiments revealed the presence of charge density fluctuations that impact the electrical resistance of cuprates, rendering them “strange.” By systematically measuring the energy variations of these fluctuations, the researchers were able to pinpoint the charge carrier density at which the energy reaches its minimum—the quantum critical point.

The implications of this discovery are far-reaching. A deeper understanding of cuprates and their behavior will guide the development of materials with higher critical temperatures and improved superconducting properties. This, in turn, will pave the way for the creation of more efficient and sustainable technologies in the future.

The study represents a culmination of over five years’ worth of work. The researchers utilized a technique called RIXS, which they significantly developed at Politecnico di Milano. Their findings not only shed light on the anomalous properties of cuprates but also provide insights into the elusive mechanisms driving high-temperature superconductivity.

The research findings have garnered significant interest within the scientific community, as they provide a solid foundation for future investigations into superconducting materials. With continued research and development, the potential for practical applications of high-critical-temperature superconductors becomes increasingly feasible.