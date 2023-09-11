Mestno življenje

Dbrand napoveduje omejeno izdajo plošč za PS5, ki jih navdihuje dizajn Spider-Man

ByRobert Andrew

September 11, 2023
Custom console skin company Dbrand has unveiled a new set of limited edition PS5 plates called Arachnoplates. These plates are heavily inspired by Sony’s official Spider-Man designs, particularly the bundle for the upcoming game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Sony’s limited edition bundle features a custom PS5 cover with black tendrils on a red background, symbolizing the battle between Venom and Spider-Man. Dbrand’s Arachnoplates closely resemble Sony’s design but feature more intricate webbing and no spiders.

Dbrand’s playful take on Sony’s version is evident in the item description. The company subtly mocks Sony for failing to produce enough stock of their licensed video game side panels. Dbrand states, “thanks for dropping the ball, you [series of expletives].” This is a reference to the fact that Sony’s official plates sold out quickly, leading to scalpers reselling them at exorbitant prices. Dbrand aims to address the shortage and offer an alternative to fans who missed out on the official plates.

This isn’t the first time Dbrand has publicly criticized Sony. In 2021, the company released its own replacement plates for the PS5, claiming to have “fixed” Sony’s design. Dbrand even dared Sony to sue them in a bold statement on their website. However, they ultimately had to pull the plates from sale when Sony issued a cease and desist letter threatening legal action.

Dbrand’s Arachnoplates can be pre-ordered for 65 Canadian dollars, with additional options such as a skin to cover the middle of the PS5 cover and red lightstrips. In comparison, the official Spider-Man covers sold for £54.99 on the PlayStation Store.

Dbrand’s playful approach and limited edition offerings provide fans of the PS5 with alternative customization options. While inspired by Sony’s designs, Dbrand adds its own twist, catering to those who missed out on the official plates or simply prefer a different aesthetic.

