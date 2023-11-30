Misija Chandrayaan 4 za prikaz 3D tiskanja na Luni

New details have emerged about the future of India’s Chandrayaan lunar program, shedding light on the country’s plans for space exploration. During a presentation at the Indian Society of Geomatics and the Indian Society of Remote Sensing National Symposium 2023, ISRO Chairman S Somanath revealed the roadmap for Indian space exploration. This roadmap includes the upcoming Chandrayaan 4 mission, which will showcase the groundbreaking technology of additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, on the lunar surface.

The aim of the Chandrayaan 4 mission is to develop the capabilities of In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU), or Local Resource Utilization (LRU) as it is known in China and the USA respectively. By utilizing 3D printing technology and using locally sourced lunar regolith as “ink,” future lunar explorers will be able to produce tools, spare parts, bricks, and even entire habitats on the Moon. This advancement in technology will make long-term human presence on the Moon more sustainable and cost-effective.

However, working with 3D printing technology on the Moon brings its own unique challenges. The printers need to be reengineered to function in the Moon’s low gravity environment, cope with extreme temperature variations, and withstand the tenuous lunar atmosphere bombarded by high-energy particles from the Sun. Moreover, the lunar regolith itself poses a hazard, as its fine and coarse particles easily infiltrate cracks and seams, potentially causing harm to personnel and equipment.

India is not alone in its pursuit of 3D printing technology on the Moon. Both China and the USA have similar plans to utilize this technology in their Moon base projects. These countries, along with various research institutions, are currently working on ways to extract, process, and 3D print simulated lunar regolith. China is set to demonstrate 3D printing with its Chang’e 8 mission in 2028, while India’s Chandrayaan 4 mission is scheduled for the same year.

The future of lunar exploration will undoubtedly be shaped by the advancements in 3D printing technology. As countries envision establishing space stations and landing humans on the Moon, the ability to utilize local resources will be crucial for sustainability, efficiency, and long-term presence on Earth’s celestial neighbor. With each mission and technological breakthrough, humanity gets one step closer to achieving these monumental goals.

