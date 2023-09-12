Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Tehnologija

Projekt Gutenberg in Microsoft ustvarjata na tisoče brezplačnih zvočnih knjig s tehnologijo nevronskega pretvorbe besedila v govor

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
Projekt Gutenberg in Microsoft ustvarjata na tisoče brezplačnih zvočnih knjig s tehnologijo nevronskega pretvorbe besedila v govor

Project Gutenberg and Microsoft have partnered to overcome the challenges of audiobooks by creating thousands of free audiobooks using neural text-to-speech (TTS) technology. Traditionally, audiobooks read by human beings often come with a one-time fee or subscription, and free audiobooks are usually read in a computerized voice that lacks naturalness. The neural TTS feature, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), generates speech that closely resembles human voices in terms of emotion and intonation.

One of the biggest hurdles in creating audiobooks is the amount of time required for recording, editing, and publishing. However, with the help of Microsoft AI, Project Gutenberg has significantly reduced this process by automatically producing high-quality audiobooks from existing online e-books. By leveraging recent advancements in neural TTS, the team has been able to convert a wide collection of books into open-license audiobooks.

To access the audiobooks, users can browse the Project Gutenberg Open Audiobook Collection and listen to them directly on the website. The collection is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and the Internet Archive. All the audiobooks are public domain works, primarily featuring classic authors like William Shakespeare, Mark Twain, and Leo Tolstoy.

This collaboration between Project Gutenberg and Microsoft aims to make literature more accessible and democratize access to high-quality audiobooks. Whether for educational purposes or entertainment during long drives, the free audiobook collection offers a wide range of titles for users to enjoy.

Viri:
– “Project Gutenberg and Microsoft Team up to Create Free Audiobooks.” ZDNet. (No URL)
– “How to Convert Kindle Books to Audiobooks.” Epubor. (No URL)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Tehnologija

Nov raziskovalni program za izboljšanje podpore digitalnim inovacijam in podjetništvu v Pacifiku

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Google pripravlja nastavitve na podlagi lokacije za omrežje Poišči mojo napravo

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnologija

Spotify bo naročnikom v ZDA ponudil brezplačno preskusno različico zvočne knjige

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zgrešil si

Tehnologija

Nov raziskovalni program za izboljšanje podpore digitalnim inovacijam in podjetništvu v Pacifiku

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Google pripravlja nastavitve na podlagi lokacije za omrežje Poišči mojo napravo

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Umetniki iz kamene dobe so podrobno prikazali sledi ljudi in živali v namibijski kamniti umetnosti

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Spotify bo naročnikom v ZDA ponudil brezplačno preskusno različico zvočne knjige

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji