Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Tehnologija

Ponovna oživitev filmske fotografije: ustvarjalni pobeg iz digitalnega sveta

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
Ponovna oživitev filmske fotografije: ustvarjalni pobeg iz digitalnega sveta

Summary: Film photography is experiencing a revival as a growing number of artists choose it as a way to express their unique vision and keep the analog film industry alive. The appeal lies in its ability to offer a fun and experimental approach to photography, as well as the anticipation and surprise that comes with waiting for the film to be developed.

Photographer Kat Swansey, based in Austin, is part of this trend, exclusively shooting on film. She values the manual process and the need to carefully compose each shot, adjusting focus and aperture with precision. Swansey’s choice to shoot on film is a deliberate decision to preserve the artistry and craft behind photography.

Lomography, a company built out of an artist collective, has played a significant role in sustaining the film industry. They offer a range of film stocks, including tinted options, that allow photographers to add an artistic touch to their work. Birgit Buchart, the General Manager of Lomography in the United States, emphasizes that film photography is not about striving for the highest quality depiction of reality but using it as a creative tool in daily life.

The appeal of film photography lies in the process itself. Unlike digital photography, it requires patience and a willingness to wait for the film to be developed. This anticipation adds a sense of excitement and surprise when photographers receive their prints. The ability to achieve unique colors and effects not easily replicated in digital photography is another aspect that draws artists to film.

The resurgence of film photography is a testament to the enduring allure of analogue processes in a digital world. It offers a creative escape from the instant gratification of modern technology and a return to the mindful and deliberate approach to capturing images.

Opredelitve:
– Film Photography: The process of capturing images using photographic film, which requires manual focusing, adjusting aperture, and processing the film in a darkroom.
– Analog Film Industry: The industry involved in the creation, production, and distribution of photographic film.

Viri:
– TPR – Texas Public Radio (source article)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Tehnologija

Kako najti Basculin in Basculegion z belimi črtami v Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Vse, kar morate vedeti o Jacqovem skrivnostnem jajcu v igri Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnologija

Avstralski vplivnež se sooča z negativnim odzivom zaradi kontroverzne izjave o bolezni

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zgrešil si

Tehnologija

Kako najti Basculin in Basculegion z belimi črtami v Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Vse, kar morate vedeti o Jacqovem skrivnostnem jajcu v igri Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Novice

Vesoljski teleskop James Webb potrjuje Hubblove meritve stopnje širjenja vesolja

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Avstralski vplivnež se sooča z negativnim odzivom zaradi kontroverzne izjave o bolezni

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji